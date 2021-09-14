Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178.80 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 178.80 ($2.34). Approximately 178,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,025,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.34).

EQN has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.74.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

