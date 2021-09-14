Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) is CapWealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 2.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $840.92. 7,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $832.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 220.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

