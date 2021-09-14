Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $839.54 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $832.14 and a 200-day moving average of $759.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.