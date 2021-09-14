Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

EQIX opened at $839.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $832.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.51. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

