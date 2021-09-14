Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 14th (BALY, BYD, CHDN, CZR, LVS, MGM, PDYPY, PENN, RMBL, RRR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 14th:

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of. Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

