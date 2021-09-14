Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 14th (BALY, BYD, CHDN, CZR, LVS, MGM, PDYPY, PENN, RMBL, RRR)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 14th:

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

