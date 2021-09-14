Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 14th (AIF, CF, EXK, GRMN, MOS, NOEJ, NSSC, NTR, ORCL, PANW)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 14th:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $6.50 to $6.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $171.25.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $56.00 to $57.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

