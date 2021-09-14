Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 14th (AIF, CF, EXK, GRMN, MOS, NOEJ, NSSC, NTR, ORCL, PANW)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 14th:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $6.50 to $6.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $171.25.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $56.00 to $57.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.