Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 14th (BNR, DHER, HLAG, LXS, MT, OPT, ORIC, PCVX, PFGC, PFSI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 14th:

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Get Brenntag SE alerts:

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

was given a €265.00 ($311.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €8.80 ($10.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.