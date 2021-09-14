Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,566,000 after purchasing an additional 309,571 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

