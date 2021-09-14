Era Swap (ES) Achieves Market Cap of $5.11 Million

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $22,778.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00145828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.96 or 0.00818301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

