Ergo (ERG) Price Up 21.5% This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $17.19 or 0.00036896 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $550.30 million and $5.57 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,590.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.51 or 0.07199954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00387413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.23 or 0.01367714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00120782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00564919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.08 or 0.00528166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00340133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006564 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

