Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 270,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

