Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESPR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

ESPR opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

