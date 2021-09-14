ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

