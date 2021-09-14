Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon Sells 9,000 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESTA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. 36,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,848. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,790,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

