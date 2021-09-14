Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon Sells 9,000 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ESTA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. 36,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,848. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.