Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $274,766.46 and $4,100.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.07228558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00121185 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,075,841 coins and its circulating supply is 186,046,428 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars.

