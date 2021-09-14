Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $240.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $533,699.38 and $240.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for $5.34 or 0.00011301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00142884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00842011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

