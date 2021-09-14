Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,289 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $269.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.83 and a 200 day moving average of $250.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

