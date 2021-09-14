Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,761 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $205.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average of $181.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

