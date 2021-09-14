Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.