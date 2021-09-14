Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Novartis by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

