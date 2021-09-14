Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 485,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 223,634 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

