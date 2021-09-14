Ethic Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

