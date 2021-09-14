Ethic Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

NYSE:MDT opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

