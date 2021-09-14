Ethic Inc. Has $29.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,464.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,331.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

