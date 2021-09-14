Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $164.77 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $192.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.