Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

