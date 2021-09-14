Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

