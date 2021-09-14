Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

