Ethic Inc. Purchases 10,556 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

