Ethic Inc. Purchases 10,812 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

NYSE CARR opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

