Ethic Inc. Sells 4,865 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $241.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.79. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Truist increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

