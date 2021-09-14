Ethverse Hits Market Cap of $584,573.31 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $584,573.31 and $54,332.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.19 or 0.00773736 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001456 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.15 or 0.01185517 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,051,186 coins and its circulating supply is 7,961,013 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

