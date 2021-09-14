Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUMNF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862. Euro Manganese has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

