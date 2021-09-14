Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

