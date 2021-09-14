EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 22.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVCM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.98. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

