Evercore ISI Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,464.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,331.92. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

