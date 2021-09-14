Evercore ISI Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,464.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,331.92. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.