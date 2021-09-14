Everest (ID) Price Up 39.7% This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Everest has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $37.35 million and $283,511.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00079353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00120355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00169667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,730.63 or 1.00300264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.06977646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00884138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

