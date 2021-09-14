Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 150.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

