Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

NYSE:ES opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

