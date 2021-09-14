Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTZF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $$10.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.