EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $4,119.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

