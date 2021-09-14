Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years.

EPM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 346,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

