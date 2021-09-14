Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of EPM opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

