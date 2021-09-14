Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, an increase of 983.3% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 669.8 days.

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $$33.10 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVKIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

