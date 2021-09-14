Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $104.50. Approximately 416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.71.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

