EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS EVRZF traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is presently 181.03%.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

