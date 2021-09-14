Exeedme Reaches One Day Volume of $1.14 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $36.98 million and $1.14 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00122550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.25 or 0.99998054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.06 or 0.07208883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00872714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

