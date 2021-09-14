Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.55

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $35.60 million and $1.29 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00079018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00120299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00170310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,093.88 or 0.99386128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.26 or 0.07174129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00910004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002881 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

