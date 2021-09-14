Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) vs. Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Critical Review

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exelixis and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 8.13% 4.89% 4.27% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Exelixis and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 2 7 0 2.78 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Exelixis presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.39%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.74%. Given Exelixis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 6.42 $111.78 million $0.35 57.51 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Exelixis beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

