Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Exelon worth $54,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

